So-called mandatory reporting laws that purport to be able to break the seal of the confessional have gone into effect in Australia. Yes, Australia, the true offspring of England, where persecuting Catholics is part of the nation’s fiber. Sorry, fibre, if you prefer.
Cardinal Pell rots in a cell on a highly suspect charge, deprived of due process. And yet, if he had managed to get a fair trial, all that would have been required for his enemies to do him in would be to set up one of their patsies to have his confession heard by the Cardinal, and then “in remorse” go to the police and confess a crime of a vile nature. True or false, Pell could have been prosecuted for failure to report. Then I guess the “whistleblower” could travel to some Caribbean island with Mr. McCarrick and avoid further scrutiny.
Far-fetched? Quite the opposite. Look for governments everywhere to employ this type of law, assuming Catholics sit still for it down under.
How many prophecies have warned that the Sacrifice would be taken away, that Catholics would search for the red lamp burning and not be able to find it? The nightmare of the destruction of the Roman Rite obviously is the main vehicle, but I submit the following fact: it is impossible for a priest to celebrate Mass in your parish if he has been taken to prison.
Of course, don’t forget that, after seeing the cowardice of most bishops, it is likely that a large number of priests will comply with the law, and break the seal of the confessional, in order to save themselves short term discomfort. Remember, in merry old England there was only one Bishop, St. John Fisher, who resisted the monster Henry VIII. If this happens, who will trust priests to hear their confessions? Only courageous priests and penitents both, and both are exposed to worldly ruin.
Is this not alarming? Why are there no riots in the streets at this unjust law?
TM, I suspect that in Australia, based on what I have read, the answer to your concluding question is likely a reflection of the general loss of knowledge of the Faith and of faith itself, in the worldwide desert of Novus Ordo “catechesis.” (There are probably oases in that desert, but I believe they are few.) Of course, we must keep in mind that most who call themselves Catholic here in the USA probably cannot even name their own bishop, and have no clue whatsoever about the recent history of the Church, beyond what the secular media have trumpeted about the homosexual scandals. They have no idea what has been taken from us, less than ten percent even bother to go to confession more than once a year, and they have never heard of “Pachamama.” Thus, to expect them to be aware of these laws being proposed and passed in other countries is unrealistic on our part. Even more dismaying, if they do know about it, I suspect most of them would applaud. That is how far we have fallen.
I hate to say this, but I was almost hoping for the asteroid that passed Earth over the weekend to hit. Preferably centered on Rome. But that would have been uncharitable, right?
Unfortunately, I believe that if this law were proposed in the U.S., that most people who call themselves Catholic would be all for it.
I doubt that very many Catholics today have ever heard of the “Seal of Confession”, let alone the importance of it.
Most N.O. Catholics do not go to Confession.
The Cathedral in my diocese offers Confession a TOTAL of one hour and forty five minutes for the ENTIRE WEEK, including Sundays. There is never a line.
So if I say that I am Fr. Bozo of the SuperDuperHyperLibTradCathodox church, & that Jones has confessed child molestation, then Jones goes to jail?
Then if Fr. Bozo says that every member of the Australian legislature has made a similar confession they all have to be locked up?
What proof is required that Fr. Bozo has ever been ordained? Which church’s ordinations are considered to be valid?
If every parish in Australia sets up old style confessional boxes & says that the priest will only hear confessions in said boxes & that no priest can positively identify anyone while inside the box, is the statue moot?
In addition to, as the article title states, this being clearly a vehicle for the enemies of the Church within and without to persecute her and her faithful priests, this is also quite an accomplishment for the ultimate enemy: people with mortal sin on their souls afraid to go to confession and priests afraid to sit in the confessional because of what they might hear. Satan laughs.
My church has old style confessionals. Unless Father can recognize you by the sound of your voice (which I’m guessing isn’t enough in a court of law or to arrest someone), he has no idea who you are.
Nevertheless, as the author states; this law is alarming and unjust. It is evil and should not stand.