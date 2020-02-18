So-called mandatory reporting laws that purport to be able to break the seal of the confessional have gone into effect in Australia. Yes, Australia, the true offspring of England, where persecuting Catholics is part of the nation’s fiber. Sorry, fibre, if you prefer.

Cardinal Pell rots in a cell on a highly suspect charge, deprived of due process. And yet, if he had managed to get a fair trial, all that would have been required for his enemies to do him in would be to set up one of their patsies to have his confession heard by the Cardinal, and then “in remorse” go to the police and confess a crime of a vile nature. True or false, Pell could have been prosecuted for failure to report. Then I guess the “whistleblower” could travel to some Caribbean island with Mr. McCarrick and avoid further scrutiny.

Far-fetched? Quite the opposite. Look for governments everywhere to employ this type of law, assuming Catholics sit still for it down under.

How many prophecies have warned that the Sacrifice would be taken away, that Catholics would search for the red lamp burning and not be able to find it? The nightmare of the destruction of the Roman Rite obviously is the main vehicle, but I submit the following fact: it is impossible for a priest to celebrate Mass in your parish if he has been taken to prison.

Of course, don’t forget that, after seeing the cowardice of most bishops, it is likely that a large number of priests will comply with the law, and break the seal of the confessional, in order to save themselves short term discomfort. Remember, in merry old England there was only one Bishop, St. John Fisher, who resisted the monster Henry VIII. If this happens, who will trust priests to hear their confessions? Only courageous priests and penitents both, and both are exposed to worldly ruin.

Is this not alarming? Why are there no riots in the streets at this unjust law?