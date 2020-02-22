Amen to that. Permit me a brief devotional interlude by directing your attention to this beautiful article at The Remnant about Our Lady and her actions in bringing about the conversion of St. Alphonse Ratisbonne. Have a blessed Saturday!
“Nothing is impossible for the Blessed Mother, she who is the royal dispenser of graces, when she is invoked by ardent and devout hearts.”
D Paul said:
To say that Mary “dispenses graces” is a little more than controversial.
thetimman said:
I suppose that if I disagreed with you it would prove it controversial