No, your eyes do not deceive you. This photo, courtesy of my lovely wife, shows the presence of a jug of hand sanitizer in the holy water font at a Catholic chapel located here in the Archdiocese of Saint Louis. My poor wife suffered through a Mass riddled with abuses, among others where the congregation were instructed to remain in their seats for Communion so that the ministers could bring it to them while seated.

But nothing speaks a thousand words like a picture.

There were no other holy water fonts– in other words, there was no holy water for the faithful to use. Just the hand sanitizer, which my wife reports was used without hesitation, and vigorously.

People have no idea what they’ve lost. So no wonder churches are closing, and Catholics fail to stand against the evil tide. They have been abandoned, and they no longer care.

Well, that’s depressing. Maybe a caption contest will lighten the mood. I’ll give a few starters:

Holy Hand Sanitzer, Batman!

Notice: regardless of the coronavirus, holding hands during the Our Father WILL BE ENFORCED. –The Management.

Guaranteed to eliminate 99.943% of the smell of the sheep!

Chins up, readers, Lent begins tomorrow. God bless.