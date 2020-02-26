I’m sorry to interrupt my Lenten post but I Just. Could. Not. refuse to post this amazingly wonderful headline from a story at the Daily Mail. You mean, Harvey Weinstein, a sexual predator powerbroker among powerbrokers in the perverted world of Hollywood could ‘kill himself’ JUST LIKE JEFFREY EPSTEIN?!!!!!

Oh, Irony! Don’t make me spit coffee all over my computer and have to buy a new one.

Yeah, maybe he will get the Vince Foster Seth Rich Jeffrey Epstein treatment.

Weinstein needs prayers. First, of course, for repentance and conversion to the Catholic faith. But also for his safety. He knows a lot. A lot.