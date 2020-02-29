Despair not. It is certain. Be faithful and pray; if you haven’t already done so, consecrate yourself, and all that pertains to you, to Mary.
Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
29 Saturday Feb 2020
Posted General Catholic News/Opinionin
