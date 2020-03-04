This article about end-stage America, the advance of the crime of sodomy due to the lack of courage to speak the truth, and the monstrosity of the Buttigieg candidacy, is dead-on accurate. We need to man up and fear God before it is too late.
Ferrara Nails It
04 Wednesday Mar 2020
D Paul said:
I saw an interview of Dr. Taylor Marshall of Christopher Ferrara. It lasted over an hour and it was great. It was Ferrara’s belief that Pietro Parolin who is secretary of state has been handed the role of “vice pope” or premier.—-Files have been moved from the faith office to his. This includes the file on the Third Secret of Fatima. When the pontiff passes on, Parolin is seen as his logical successor.