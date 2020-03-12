Dear Readers, evil and unprecedented times. How can a believing Catholic bishop–or Pope— turn off the necessary fountain of grace that is the Holy Mass?

Idolatry has brought this on. And the murder of babies. And the sin of Sodom. Not to mention the imposition of the bastard rite.

I can think of other things, but you already know that.

The prophecies of Fatima, Quito, Akita, and La Salette are being fulfilled.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!

Our Lady of Good Success, pray for us!

Our Lady of Akita, pray for us!

Our Lady of La Salette, pray for us!