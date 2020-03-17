An article at Lifesite News that bears reading and sharing. Let us all consecrate/reconsecrate ourselves to Our Lady this feast of the Annunciation.
Our Lady of Fatima, triumph over God’s enemies!
17 Tuesday Mar 2020
D Paul said:
I do believe that this is tied into the Third Secret. Pope Francis has not made this into a religious punishment. I believe that it is. —His ability to lead in a spiritual crisis has always been suspect. This issue could very well be the defining moment for his papacy. That would indicate a divine intervention.