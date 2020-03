I don’t want to post any invective about the Masses and Communions going away. My position on the subject is well known to readers.

I just want to say that we need to suffer for and with Christ, offer it up, and beg God, His Son, Our Lady– and considering the day, St. Joseph– to lift this heavy scourge, one we deserve for our sins.

Let us pray for each other, go to confession while we can, and stay out of Mortal sin.

Dear Readers, God bless you.