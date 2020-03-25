For generations upon generations, the beginning of the civil year. Let us, who are suffering afflictions and who are surrounded by the dangers and hatred of the world, make this Feast of the Annunciation the beginning of our new relationship with the world– one that benefits from the chastisement we have rightly earned and which is loyal solely to God Incarnate and to His Holy Mother.

If you have not consecrated yourself to Our Lady, may I humbly suggest that you begin today to prayerfully learn about it and consider it? And if you have, what better day than this to sincerely renew and ratify your consecration?

O Mary, Mother of God, pray for us!