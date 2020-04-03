Grand Canyon National Park closes amid the COVID-19 pandemic
H/T Non Veni in Pacem blog
From Wikipedia: “The Grand Canyon is 277 miles (446 km) long, up to 18 miles (29 km) wide and attains a depth of over a mile (6,093 feet or 1,857 meters).”
03 Friday Apr 2020
Grand Canyon National Park closes amid the COVID-19 pandemic
H/T Non Veni in Pacem blog
From Wikipedia: “The Grand Canyon is 277 miles (446 km) long, up to 18 miles (29 km) wide and attains a depth of over a mile (6,093 feet or 1,857 meters).”
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
a blog stating actions speak more loudly than words. go figure.
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.