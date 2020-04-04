…and you want to go to heaven, there are certain things you cannot do no matter what the cost.

Keep the faith. Pray for courage and strength infinitely greater than your own. Pray for the faith, hope and charity of the mother of the Machabees. Rely on Our Lord and Lady. Pray for special graces from God to withstand persecution and fear. Never give up. Pray that Our Lady acts soon. God bless you.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us.