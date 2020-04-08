Two items came across my lockdown transom recently, one thanks to by brother and one thanks to LRC blog. No, they’re not the same source, but I forgive you for wondering.

These little reflections from our separated brethren show more religious- and common- sense, and more faith-filled courage, than anything you hear out of the guy in Rome or his legion of toadies in the world.

Item one, from protestant pastor Josh Hurley:

Remember that time Daniel was told not to pray: His friends told him it would be dangerous to keep praying and he was supposed to respect the king. So, instead he compromised and went into his inner closet to pray? Remember that time Esther had the opportunity to save her entire people but Mordechai reminded her that it would be disrespectful to the king and would be dangerous to even try, so instead she went and locked herself in her room and just asked God to go speak to the king? Remember that time Shadraq, Meshaq, and Abednego were told they had to bow to the king and when they realized how disrespectful and dangerous it would be not to, they decided to just bow and pray together later in private? Remember when Daniel was told he had to eat the King’s meat in violation of his faith and his friends told him to quit being a troublemaker and to save his life to fight later so he did? Remember how the disciples were whipped and told by the authorities to quit talking about Jesus in public so they went back to fishing and tax collecting, trusting that God was sovereign and must be working in another way? Remember when Abraham was going up the mountain with his son to sacrifice him when he realized how stupid and unwise it all was and was home by dinner? Remember when they arrested Paul and were beating him and he thought, “I don’t want to cause any trouble for these guys, I better not tell them I am a Roman. I’ll take my beating and call it a day. No need to talk to the governor.” Ya. Me neither. Your faith without works is a dead faith, Church. If you aren’t acting out of faith right now, you need to repent.

And as spot on as that is, the award for a truly profound reflection on the Real comes from none other than Hulk Hogan– yes, that Hulk Hogan– who tweeted this:

We should be ashamed.

I wonder if Pope Benedict XVI gets tired of still waiting and waiting for some faithful Catholic prelate, priest or layman to break him out of there…