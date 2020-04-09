Dear Readers,

I personally hesitate to use the term “Remnant” when referring to faithful Catholics who are left in these sad times. Not because it isn’t accurate, and not because the heroic Michael Matt has used this for his indispensable apostolate. No, I hesitate only because I don’t want to presume that I’m in it. Of course I pray I am, most times I even think I am. But I want to avoid any temptation to think that makes me safe from my own evil and stupidity. My prayer must always be, “Have mercy on me, Lord, for I am a sinner.”

But, let’s face it. The Remnant is getting remnantier all the time. So, again, in this time of woe, I pray that Christ will find me– you– our families and loved ones– and against temporal evidence the whole world– in this little Remnant of His. I pray for you; pray for me.

Talk about Bonus Holy Thursdays. I prayed lauds with my wife this morning before going to my “essential” job. And then the first item I read on my usual news sweep was from the courageous and steadfast Ann Barnhardt, an excerpt from Tenebrae for Holy Thursday. As she rightly points out, if this doesn’t get your attention, nothing will:

Lesson from the book of Lamentations

Lam 1:1-5

1 Aleph. How doth the city sit solitary that was full of people! how is the mistress of the Gentiles become as a widow: the princes of provinces made tributary!

2 Beth. Weeping she hath wept in the night, and her tears are on her cheeks: there is none to comfort her among all them that were dear to her: all her friends have despised her, and are become her enemies.

3 Ghimel. Juda hath removed her dwelling place because of her affliction, and the greatness of her bondage: she hath dwelt among the nations, and she hath found no rest: all her persecutors have taken her in the midst of straits.

4 Daleth. The ways of Sion mourn, because there are none that come to the solemn feast: all her gates are broken down: her priests sigh: her virgins are in affliction, and she is oppressed with bitterness.

5 He. Her adversaries are become her lords, her enemies are enriched: because the Lord hath spoken against her for the multitude of her iniquities: her children are led into captivity: before the face of the oppressor.

Jerusalem, Jerusalem, return to the Lord thy God.

Yes, return to the Lord thy God. Pray for the Church, and the Holy Father. He knows who he is.