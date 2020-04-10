Dear Readers,

A blessed and spiritually profitable Good Friday to you. I would not have written today except I believe that I am compelled to do so to defend the honor of a good man, Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke.

I have written before that I wish His Eminence would weigh in– not off the cuff, not at a banquet, not in private– with his legal opinion and reasoning, as a canon law expert and as a member of the College of Cardinals, about whether Pope Benedict XVI’s putative abdication was effective and valid.

He has not done so in this fashion, despite a reported or rumored comment here or there. And we see he treats Bergoglio as though he were pope, which is of course one possibility. And the dubia have not been followed up by any public action of bishops.

OK. That being said, although you or I may be disappointed, I have always given credit to Cardinal Burke’s intelligence, goodness, prudence, obedience to his conscience, and his bravery, which has been demonstrated time and again.

I took up blogging more than 13 years ago in large part because I wished to defend my then-Archbishop from slander, libel, calumnies and contumely. On this Good Friday, in the midst of the ongoing persecution, I wish to do so again.

A blogger who has done good work on shining the light on legitimate reasons to doubt the effectiveness of Benedict’s abdication has published long-ago refuted, unfair attacks on Cardinal Burke. I won’t link it here, because I don’t want to give it the 7 extra hits my blog would generate. But in short, he marches out smears made by local heretics, sodomites and other dissidents in St. Louis, and further an allegation dating before his time there.

One involves allegations about his pastoral treatment of a person who struggled with overcoming their disorder of same-sex attraction. This private matter, of which we don’t know any information outside of a story filled with unsubstantiated insinuations by a local magazine known for its promotion of sketchy massage parlors, sexual deviancy, dissent against the Church, and low life smear pieces against anyone not a total Communist degenerate. This is the blogger’s sole source. Against that we know that the Cardinal was a long time, active supporter of ministry to help Catholics overcome their disordered inclinations and live a fully Catholic life. I have read many stories, both locally and nationally, of people who were inspired by the Cardinal to give up sodomy and live a chaste life. The incident fronted by the blogger has no credibility, but is instead an unsubstantiated smear by a left-wing, anti-Catholic rag.

The next smear brought forth by this blogger, the facts of which I have certain and personal knowledge, is a calumny of the blackest sort, involves the Cardinal’s dealings with a renegade Polish parish who defied the Cardinal on obedience to Church teaching and discipline. Under the guise of claiming that the then-Archbishop wanted to “steal” the parish assets, the renegade parish broke off from the Church and joined a protestant sect. The pastor was a supporter of women’s ordination (going so far as to attend a public “ordination” of some deluded ladies against the prior warnings of Cardinal Burke, and which act resulted in his excommunication). He also supported sodomy and sodomitical “marriage”. And the “assets” the good Cardinal supposedly wanted to “seize” consisted of an unsupervised and unaudited slush fund of cash used in the sole discretion of the trustees of this Church, who exercised extra-canonical power over the Archdiocesan priest assigned to the parish. The “seizure” consisted of the Archbishop’s decision to allow ALL monies to remain solely for the parish’s use in an irrevocable trust that no Archbishop could dissipate, but which could be monitored by the Archdiocese to ensure it was actually used for the parish, and for no one’s personal profit.

And what does the blogger cite for a source before publishing this smear? The same prostitution-advertising rag as in the story alluded to above.

If you can stand to read about it, go to my formerly much more widely read blogspot site and search “Stanislaus” or “Bozek“. You’ll get your fill.

The final allegation against Cardinal Burke is one I have no knowledge of and concerns the administration of the LaCrosse diocese from long ago. Though I dont have personal knowledge of the facts of this charge, based what I know of Cardinal Burke and the unfairness of the other two accusations of the blogger, I know whom I would believe.

This is frankly disgraceful, and I am beyond disappointed to see the remnant few Catholics left on earth stoop to this type of filth. If the blogger who wrote that piece reads this, I call on him to retract the post. It is beneath him.

Whatever Cardinal Burke’s knowledge and motives for his actions during the current crisis, he is no enemy– He is a good and courageous man who is, without any doubt in my mind, following his conscience to do the good as thinks best.

God have mercy on us.