Dear Readers,

Happy and Blessed Easter to you all! Christus Surrexit! Surrexit vere!

Welcome to the end of Lent and the eve of the Feast of Feasts! This year, as our betters have decreed no priest may allow me to assist at public Masses for the Vigil or the Feast itself, as head of our little domestic Church, I have chosen to follow immemorial custom and celebrate the vigil this morning, followed by the anticipated Vespers for Easter.

We, by God’s grace, persevered through the Lentiest Lent of our lives. Now I intend to celebrate the Easteriest Easter I can.

God’s enemies all lose. The devil and death are defeated. Christ lives and gloriously reigns! Alleluia!

Whatever comes, may Christ live in me, and in all of us. May he protect me and guide me through perils of this world of darkness and so to eternal life.

Mary, my mother and mistress, pray for me and intercede for me with thy Son!

Keep the faith, dear Readers! Our redemption is at hand if we but remain steadfast.

Alleluia!