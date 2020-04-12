Wishing you all a blessed Eastertide! Christ is risen!
Easter Sunday
12 Sunday Apr 2020
Posted General Catholic News/Opinion, housekeepingin
12 Sunday Apr 2020
Posted General Catholic News/Opinion, housekeepingin
Wishing you all a blessed Eastertide! Christ is risen!
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
a blog stating actions speak more loudly than words. go figure.
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.