Christus surrexit! Surrexit vere!

The blog The Camp of the Saints has done a valuable service in collecting in one place, with links, a list of all of the events of apocalyptic-type significance in the last seven months. Think of it, the last seven months only. As Our Lady at Akita, and so many other places has pleaded, pray the Rosary every day. Pray for the pope, bishops and priests. Pray for sinners– ourselves, and those who have no one to pray for them. Pray.

It is Easter. Christ is triumphant. Pray with confidence!