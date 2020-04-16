There is no reason that Catholic Churches could not have public Masses. Last time I looked, most parishes have parking lots. St. Louis City and County orders exempt religious services and allow outdoor activities with social distancing. People have cars, or could otherwise stay 6 feet apart. Distribution of Communion is not strictly required.

The weather is warmer and sunnier, generally.

A continuing dispensation of the Sunday obligation would free the conscience of anyone who wished to stay home and avoid any perceived risk.

Under these circumstances, why are public Masses, outdoors, with or without Communion, not allowed?

Can someone please tell me why?