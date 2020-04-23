The man is an absolute study in how not to be a pope. Perhaps the Platonic form thereof.
Breitbart Headline (sic):
Pope Francis: The Earth Does Not Forgive, Expect an ‘Ugly’ Response
Read at your own risk. You’ve heard this type of thing before.
Among other inanities, he is quoted as saying, “We have sinned against the earth.” Really? Against the earth. He anthropomorphizes the earth, and refers to her in a most pachamama-y way as female.
THE EARTH DEMANDS FEWER MASSES!
The faithful are really weary of waiting for the college to do something. The extraordinary feature of his remarks are just how ordinary they appear.
How long, O Lord?
Boone said:
Of greater concern to me was when Francis said we “have no future” if we do not take better care of the Earth. Missed a wonderful opportunity to speak of the four, final things rather than just dismiss us all as having no future.