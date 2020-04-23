The man is an absolute study in how not to be a pope. Perhaps the Platonic form thereof.

Breitbart Headline (sic):

Pope Francis: The Earth Does Not Forgive, Expect an ‘Ugly’ Response

Read at your own risk. You’ve heard this type of thing before.

Among other inanities, he is quoted as saying, “We have sinned against the earth.” Really? Against the earth. He anthropomorphizes the earth, and refers to her in a most pachamama-y way as female.

THE EARTH DEMANDS FEWER MASSES!

The faithful are really weary of waiting for the college to do something. The extraordinary feature of his remarks are just how ordinary they appear.

How long, O Lord?