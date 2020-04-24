Ah, strange days. It occurred to me today that I finally had a chance to be smarter than my lovely wife. Foolish thought indeed.

You may recall that in the past I posted about my wife’s reaction to the local parish’s annual “Mass in the Grass”, which was held for some reason a mere 100 feet from the doors of their consecrated church building. The money line from Sharon: “Mass in the Grass? The only way I’d go to that is if I had smoked it!”

Well, in light of the current prohibition of public Masses and the obvious, but for some reason untried, health order-compliant solution of outdoor Masses, I thought my moment of triumph had come at last.

“Hey,” I said to my wife, ” Remember when you said the only way you’d attend Mass in the Grass is if you had smoked it? Well, I guess now you’d go without having smoked it.”

Boom. Roasted? Alas, it was not to be. Her immediate reply:

“Well, I guess I still must have been smoking it if I went to the novus ordo.”

Who shall find a valiant woman? far and from the uttermost coasts is the price of her.—Proverbs 31:10