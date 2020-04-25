If Catholics would assert their rights we could end this persecution tomorrow.
Tomorrow.
25 Saturday Apr 2020
D Paul said:
Priests are “conduits for grace”. Bishop Sheen talked of a “politics which is a religion”. That is why priests should not be politicians but servants.—-In fact what is interesting from an interview of Malachi Martin by Firing Line and Wm. F. Buckley just after the election of John Paul I, that was exactly the philosophy/theology of Albino Luciani who was known as the “smiling pope” who served for 33 days.