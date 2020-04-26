V. Exsúrge, Christe, ádiuva nos, allelúia.
R. Et líbera nos propter nomen tuum, allelúia.
26 Sunday Apr 2020
Posted Faith Matters, General Catholic News/Opinionin
V. Exsúrge, Christe, ádiuva nos, allelúia.
R. Et líbera nos propter nomen tuum, allelúia.
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
a blog stating actions speak more loudly than words. go figure.
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.