The great apostle of the Blessed Mother entered heaven on this day in 1716. If you haven’t consecrated yourself to Mary as he so eloquently advocated, need I remind you we live in seemingly apocalyptic times without access to the Holy Mass?

I mean, it is well past time. Prayerfully consider this. She will never let you down.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!

St. Louis de Montfort, pray for us!