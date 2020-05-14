The story is from Breitbart, they can get the clicks. But the quote is from AP. If you haven’t heard yet, then I congratulate you for waking up today to find one Court upholding constitutional, and even just basic human, rights. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s
house arrest stay-at-home diktat. The reaction of your slavemasters?
The ruling “essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants,” the Associated Press reported.
Read it aloud. Let it sink in. The. Horror!! …allowing people to travel as they please… oh no!… and allowing businesses to reopen… waaaaaaahhhhhh!!
The Left. These communists and effeminate cowards among us. They hate you. They hate the God Who made you in His Image and likeness.
Never forget this.
@txtradcatholic said:
Amen, TM. We cannot say this too loudly or too frequently, because so many have been cowed by the media-stoked fear. Did you see Ann Barnhardt’s recent post about the Italian physicians who say that Covid 19 is virtually incapable of killing anyone who doesn’t have serious health problems already? Even if they are exaggerating somewhat, it pales in comparison to the hype we have been fed continuously since the MSM decided the WuFlu was their ticket to get rid of Trump. Even here in relatively free Texas, I get looks of hatred and fear from sheeple who see me in the grocery store or the pharmacy without wearing a useless mask. People without faith are so easily controlled, it’s very disheartening sometimes.
D Paul said:
So, did the Chinese release the virus intentionally? There are viable reports that the Obama Administration was involved in funding for the facility in China. This chain-of-events proves really handy for the radical left as well as for a radical pope.
odincelena said:
I was just thinking of this this morning, how Pope St. Pius X (and not only him) warned us about the evils of Modernism and Liberalism, and here they are coming to light full blown. And the errors of Russia? Right here in our face. The power play by the men and women of darkness. I’ve said enough. Thank you for the post. Let us clutch our Rosaries and pray.
