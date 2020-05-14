The story is from Breitbart, they can get the clicks. But the quote is from AP. If you haven’t heard yet, then I congratulate you for waking up today to find one Court upholding constitutional, and even just basic human, rights. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s house arrest stay-at-home diktat. The reaction of your slavemasters?

The ruling “essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants,” the Associated Press reported.

Read it aloud. Let it sink in. The. Horror!! …allowing people to travel as they please… oh no!… and allowing businesses to reopen… waaaaaaahhhhhh!!

The Left. These communists and effeminate cowards among us. They hate you. They hate the God Who made you in His Image and likeness.

Never forget this.