Several years ago, when I foolishly thought things couldn’t get much worse than they were, I toyed with the idea of a new blog whose sole purpose would be to chronicle the last days and inevitable death of Western Civilization. I even made a placeholder wordpress site. But, as with so many of my plans, I haven’t followed through on it. The title of the blog comes from perhaps Bob Dylan’s greatest song, Highlands: “The Party’s Over”.

The sun is beginning to shine on me

But it’s not like the sun that used to be

The party’s over and there’s less and less to say

I got new eyes

Everything looks far away

OK, so what has triggered me today? Nothing, really, other than the scamdemic, the shutdown, the “social distancing” fear porn, the riots, mayhem and murder, and now the removal of the Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park. All in a span of weeks. With more outrage to come.

Most depressingly and maddeningly sickening is the omnipresence of brain-dead, soul-dead quislings who cheer on their own destruction.

What more can be said that can reach people? Nothing that hasn’t been said. Nothing that hasn’t been despised and rejected of men. As Bob correctly noted: “The party’s over, and there’s less and less to say.”

Indeed.

As the problem is of spiritual origin, so must the remedy be. But more on that to come. Perhaps one last thing to say.

Take us out, Bob:

Well, my heart’s in the Highlands at the break of day

Over the hills and far away

There’s a way to get there and I’ll figure it out somehow

But I’m already there in my mind

And that’s good enough for now