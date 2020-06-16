Several years ago, when I foolishly thought things couldn’t get much worse than they were, I toyed with the idea of a new blog whose sole purpose would be to chronicle the last days and inevitable death of Western Civilization. I even made a placeholder wordpress site. But, as with so many of my plans, I haven’t followed through on it. The title of the blog comes from perhaps Bob Dylan’s greatest song, Highlands: “The Party’s Over”.
The sun is beginning to shine on me
But it’s not like the sun that used to be
The party’s over and there’s less and less to say
I got new eyes
Everything looks far away
OK, so what has triggered me today? Nothing, really, other than the scamdemic, the shutdown, the “social distancing” fear porn, the riots, mayhem and murder, and now the removal of the Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park. All in a span of weeks. With more outrage to come.
Most depressingly and maddeningly sickening is the omnipresence of brain-dead, soul-dead quislings who cheer on their own destruction.
What more can be said that can reach people? Nothing that hasn’t been said. Nothing that hasn’t been despised and rejected of men. As Bob correctly noted: “The party’s over, and there’s less and less to say.”
Indeed.
As the problem is of spiritual origin, so must the remedy be. But more on that to come. Perhaps one last thing to say.
Take us out, Bob:
Well, my heart’s in the Highlands at the break of day
Over the hills and far away
There’s a way to get there and I’ll figure it out somehow
But I’m already there in my mind
And that’s good enough for now
@txtradcatholic said:
Spot on.
Things always move faster near the end. I read that somewhere, don’t recall where, but it sure does seem to be proven by the last few years.
I wonder if it will be the explosion of the Yellowstone caldera, a meteor strike, or an EMP war with China? Will I simply be shot on sight by some “woke” moron who managed to get hold of a firearm? Or murdered in the night by an Antifa mob breaking down the doors of my home? Or something else God has in store?
Stay confessed, brethren. We know neither the day nor the hour.
jane chantal said:
I love your blog-in-waiting, Timman (the graphic is perfect). Its very emptiness is eloquent in a way, but you _could_ gradually fill it with poetry and song lyrics that evoke the world that shimmers beyond this vale of tears. (Or not. 🙃)
Anyway, keep following that trail of crumbs. They’re the Bread of Heaven. When there truly is nothing left to say, you can hear angels singing.