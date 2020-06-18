The Rule of Law in the United States Did Not Die This Week
@txtradcatholic said:
“When men choose not to believe in God, they do not thereafter believe in nothing, they then become capable of believing in anything.”
― G.K. Chesterton
ATW said:
Dear thetimeman,
You are indeed correct. It died a long time ago. I would suggest inserting between Roe v. Wade and Wickard v. Filburn, the case of Griswold v. Connecticut, decided 7 June 1965. Question: Does the Constitution protect the right of marital privacy against state restrictions on a couple’s ability to be counseled in the use of contraceptives? That started the whole ‘privacy’ line of reasoning and enshrined the right to contracept.
Blessed Feast of the Sacred Heart!
thetimman said:
No argument from me. I ran out of time in posting or it would be there.
Now, if you agree with me on Lochner v US then we are the last two troglodytes left.