People are getting fed up in all sorts of little ways out there. Will any of it matter? Stay tuned.
22 Monday Jun 2020
Posted Western Civilization, RIPin
Fr. Andrew Dickinson said:
Know you don’t read the comments anymore, but, I just have to rhetorically ask.
1) how much does it cost to advertise in that way? If it is affordable, I could do that for Mass at state fairs, county fairs, football games, etc! “Holy Mass 10am Sacred Heart”
2) are they pro Confederate flag or anti? Assuming pro. Just kinda hard to tell in their messaging.
3) Who funds NASCAR that they want them to defund it? I know it is a short and “punchy” word but wouldn’t “un-sponsor” or “boycott” or something be more accurate?
I’ll show myself out…
thetimman said:
I read all comments Father. If I didn’t, they wouldn’t be posted. As to your other questions, others may address. To me, all the banner shows is a commitment to freedom and free speech.
jane chantal said:
I’m no daughter of the Confederacy, but am beyond sick and tired of Antifa and BLM thugs and their ignorant acolytes getting free rein to decide what stays and what goes and just generally succeeding in throwing a suffocating blanket of fear and dread over the entire country.