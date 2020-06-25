Tell me how many men I need and who I can count upon

Pawn your watch, pay your debts, and cross the Rubicon. From Gateway Pundit:

____________

This is a call out to all Catholic and Christian men in the St. Louis, Missouri area to join us in public prayer to save the iconic St. Louis statue in Forest Park.

It’s time the good God-fearing men in this country stand up.

We cannot allow the continued assault on our country, our history and our culture.

Please meet with us on Saturday at noon in Forest Park at the St. Louis Statue on Art Hill.

We will recite a rosary — the prayer used by St. Louis of France.

If you are Catholic, Christian or an ally we urge you to join us.

____________________

I crossed the Rubicon on the 14th day of the most dangerous month of the year

At the worst time at the worst place – that’s all I seem to hear

I got up early so I could greet the Goddess of the Dawn

I painted my wagon – I abandoned all hope and I crossed the Rubicon

The Rubicon is the Red River, going gently as she flows

Redder then your ruby lips and the blood that flows from the rose

Three miles north of purgatory – one step from the great beyond

I prayed to the cross and I kissed the girls and I crossed the Rubicon

What are these dark days I see in this world so badly bent

How can I redeem the time – the time so idly spent

How much longer can it last – how long can this go on

I embraced my love put down my head and I crossed the Rubicon

I feel the bones beneath my skin and they’re tremblin’ with rage

I’ll make your wife a widow – you’ll never see old age

Show me one good man in sight that the sun shines down upon

I pawned my watch and I paid my debts and I crossed the Rubicon

Put my heart upon the hill where some happiness I’ll find

If I survive then let me love – let the hour be mine

Take the high road – take the low, take the one you’re on

I poured the cup and I passed it along and I crossed the Rubicon

You defiled the most lovely flower in all of womanhood

Others can be tolerant – others can be good

I’ll cut you up with a crooked knife and I’ll miss you when you’re gone

I stood between heaven and earth and I crossed the Rubicon

You won’t find any happiness here – no happiness or joy

Go back to the gutter and try your luck – find you some nice young pretty boy

Tell me how many men I need and who I can count upon

I strapped my belt and buttoned my coat and I crossed the Rubicon

I feel the Holy Spirit inside and see the light that freedom gives

I believe it’s within the reach of everyman who lives

Keep as far away as possible – it’s darkest ‘fore the dawn

I turned the key and I broke it off and I crossed the Rubicon

Mona Baby, are you still in my mind – I truly believe that you are

Couldn’t be anybody else but you who’s come with me this far

The killing frost is on the ground and the autumn leaves are gone

I lit the torch and I looked to the east and I crossed the Rubicon

— Bob Dylan, Crossing the Rubicon