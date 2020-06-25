Tell me how many men I need and who I can count upon

Pawn your watch, pay your debts, and cross the Rubicon. From Gateway Pundit:
This is a call out to all Catholic and Christian men in the St. Louis, Missouri area to join us in public prayer to save the iconic St. Louis statue in Forest Park.
It’s time the good God-fearing men in this country stand up.
We cannot allow the continued assault on our country, our history and our culture.
Please meet with us on Saturday at noon in Forest Park at the St. Louis Statue on Art Hill.
We will recite a rosary — the prayer used by St. Louis of France.
If you are Catholic, Christian or an ally we urge you to join us.
I crossed the Rubicon on the 14th day of the most dangerous month of the year
At the worst time at the worst place – that’s all I seem to hear
I got up early so I could greet the Goddess of the Dawn
I painted my wagon – I abandoned all hope and I crossed the Rubicon
The Rubicon is the Red River, going gently as she flows
Redder then your ruby lips and the blood that flows from the rose
Three miles north of purgatory – one step from the great beyond
I prayed to the cross and I kissed the girls and I crossed the Rubicon
What are these dark days I see in this world so badly bent
How can I redeem the time – the time so idly spent
How much longer can it last – how long can this go on
I embraced my love put down my head and I crossed the Rubicon
I feel the bones beneath my skin and they’re tremblin’ with rage
I’ll make your wife a widow – you’ll never see old age
Show me one good man in sight that the sun shines down upon
I pawned my watch and I paid my debts and I crossed the Rubicon
Put my heart upon the hill where some happiness I’ll find
If I survive then let me love – let the hour be mine
Take the high road – take the low, take the one you’re on
I poured the cup and I passed it along and I crossed the Rubicon
You defiled the most lovely flower in all of womanhood
Others can be tolerant – others can be good
I’ll cut you up with a crooked knife and I’ll miss you when you’re gone
I stood between heaven and earth and I crossed the Rubicon
You won’t find any happiness here – no happiness or joy
Go back to the gutter and try your luck – find you some nice young pretty boy
Tell me how many men I need and who I can count upon
I strapped my belt and buttoned my coat and I crossed the Rubicon
I feel the Holy Spirit inside and see the light that freedom gives
I believe it’s within the reach of everyman who lives
Keep as far away as possible – it’s darkest ‘fore the dawn
I turned the key and I broke it off and I crossed the Rubicon
Mona Baby, are you still in my mind – I truly believe that you are
Couldn’t be anybody else but you who’s come with me this far
The killing frost is on the ground and the autumn leaves are gone
I lit the torch and I looked to the east and I crossed the Rubicon
— Bob Dylan, Crossing the Rubicon
jbq2 said:
Tell Bob that it’s “whom” I can count upon. It also must be remarked that Julius Caesar “crossed the Rubicon” in 49 BC and started the Civil War which led to his becoming a dictator. That is Bob’s reference point.
thetimman said:
Poetry sir