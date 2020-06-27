With all respect, I ask the incoming and outgoing Archbishops of Saint Louis to make a public statement, and use all resources at their disposal, to denounce efforts to tear down the statue of Saint Louis, and to obtain the assurance of city officials to protect it.
It would change the entire calculus here. It would make a huge difference.
We need you. Your flock needs you.
jbq2 said:
If you are expecting AB Carlson to make a statement, good luck on that one. AB Elect Roganski will not come in like a lion. That was Burke.
thetimman said:
I have no expectations. None. I claim no influence. I just believed that someone needs to ask, publicly. So I have. May Our Lady and Saint Louis move them, and protect us all.
Viva Christi Rey said:
Yes, now the request has been made, we can check that one off. No expectations here from him or any Church leaders.
Missing our the modern Christo’s to protect our churches and our heritage. Maybe your new shepherd, and all of us really, can begin by taking the good example set by Father Shumacher and other brave Catholics meeting these anarchists and thugs.
jane chantal said:
Amen, Timman. I hope and pray they will respond to this plea.