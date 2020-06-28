Chronicling the latest, planned narrative in this planned hoax, at Lew Rockwell. As my wife often says, “I’m tired of being lied to 100% of the time.”
The Long-Planned Second Wave of This Coronavirus Is Now Going Into High Gear
28 Sunday Jun 2020
28 Sunday Jun 2020
Chronicling the latest, planned narrative in this planned hoax, at Lew Rockwell. As my wife often says, “I’m tired of being lied to 100% of the time.”
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
a blog stating actions speak more loudly than words. go figure.
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.