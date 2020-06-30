I note with sadness the passing of Carl Reiner, one of the funniest comedians who ever lived. A genius, for whom I pray that he embraced the only faith that can save before he died. Our Lady has worked greater miracles than that. Also, now that he has passed, we will not fault him for his unfortunately less funny and way more obnoxious son, for whom we also pray.

To celebrate his genius, i will post here a couple of clips from his greatest film, Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, starring one of the few men in the world funnier than he was: