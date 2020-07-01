Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God, the Father of heaven,

have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world,

have mercy on us.

God the Holy Ghost,

have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God,

have mercy on us.

Holy Mary,

pray for us.

Holy Mother of God,

pray for us.

Holy Virgin of virgins,

pray for us.

Saint Louis of France,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, scion of devout parents,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, constant protector of the children of God,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, steadfast teacher of piety,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, true model of Christian virtue,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, faithful confessor of the living Christ,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, kingly bearer of humiliations,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, staunch defender of the glorified Christ,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, true martyr of the flesh by mortification,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, detester of worldly pride and honor,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, saviour of souls,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, ardent lover of God,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, kind friend of enemies,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, rapt in prayer to God,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, hope of sinners,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, giver of gifts,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, founder of charitable institutions for the afflicted,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, generous giver of alms,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, lavish dispenser of riches,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, guard of the holy places of pilgrimage,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, detester of immoderate people,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, protector of widows and orphans,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, defender of the sepulchre of Our Lord Jesus Christ,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, victor over the Saracens,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, protector of those in pagan slavery,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, converter of unbelievers to the Christian faith,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, visitor of hospitals and dispenser of favors to the infirm,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, healer of the sick,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, intercessor and patron of the French King,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, from whom those who flee to thee obtain the infallible help of God,

pray for us.

Saint Louis, at whose request divers diseases are miraculously cured,

pray for us.

Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world,

spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world,

graciously hear us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, who takest away the sins of the world,

have mercy on us.

Christ hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

Lord have mercy on us.

Christ have mercy on us.

Lord have mercy on us.

Our Father…

Hail Mary…

Glory Be…

V. Pray for us, Saint Louis:

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray.

O Lord, King of kings, Jesus Christ,

Who didst love Saint Louis and didst lead him into the heavenly Kingdom:

grant that by his intercession and good works,

we may participate in his glory for all eternity.

Who livest and reignest world without end.

Amen.