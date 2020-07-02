Today is the great Feast of the Visitation. On the real calendar. You know, the Catholic one.

I read a meditation today on the “delicacy of Our Lady’s charity and humility.” We are called to imitate her charity and humility. May she ever aid us.

Today also marked the ordination to the sacred priesthood of 9 new Canons of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest by His Eminence Cardinal Burke. Among them are several who served as candidates in Saint Louis. Two in particular are in our hearts, who served here during the time our rector was battling cancer. One of them, Canon Stephen Sharpe, has been the seminarian our family has spiritually adopted and prayed especially for during all these years. Congratulations to him and all the newly ordained, and may Our Lord and Lady ever guide and shelter them.

God bless the Institute. Pray for priests!