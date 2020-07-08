Now that he is running for President, I thought it would be good to report on Kanye West. Do I support him, assuming he’s serious? Too early to tell. For all kinds of reasons, Trump is likely the last, best chance for what you know as the United States as we know it.

But would Kanye be a better President than Joe Biden?

Oh honey. By a factor of a zillion, and not just because he’s in his right mind.

Kanye actually knows about you know, the thing Jesus Christ, and believes in Him. And he’s a bright and successful businessman. Like Trump, though there is much in the past to deplore, he appears to have had some kind of conversion experience that has changed his public positions.

So, with all that in mind, I present episode 1 of True Things Kanye Says:

Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.