Today, July 17, marks two anniversaries in the long war against the revolution against God– one infamous, one glorious.

On July 17, 1794, the revolutionary mob guillotined the martyrs of Compiègne (as an aside, one of them, Blessed Juliette Verolot, is my youngest daughter’s patroness). The glory of these holy women is eternal.

On July 17, 1936, the Spanish Nationalist army in Morocco began the uprising that overthrew Communism in Spain for nearly two generations. Their glory, too, is eternal. May it give us courage in the continuing fight against the revolution at our own doorstep.