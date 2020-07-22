“The whole gospel of Karl Marx can be summed up in a single sentence: Hate the man who is better off than you are. Never under any circumstances admit that his success may be due to his own efforts, to the productive contribution he has made to the whole community. Always attribute his success to the exploitation, the cheating, the more or less open robbery of others . . . . This basic hatred is the heart of Marxism.” — Henry Hazlitt
Recall that the best Man ever, alive right now, better off than you by infinity, is Jesus Christ, true God and true Man, the only Savior of the world.
Michael Dowd said:
Marx and Democrat Party advocate hate and essentially deny God. Dissatisfaction is their strategy.
Christ offers the love that satisfies.
jbq2 said:
As wildly flamboyant as E. Michael Jones is with his “bating” statements, he is pretty much on target when he talks about the Bolsheviks. The target is the overthrow of Christianity. We have a Marxist pontiff who makes this entire dichotomy very complex and confusing which is intentional I might add.