Pro-life concerns about Amendment 2.
For those voting Tuesday
28 Tuesday Jul 2020
Posted culture of death, General Catholic News/Opinion, life issuesin
28 Tuesday Jul 2020
Posted culture of death, General Catholic News/Opinion, life issuesin
Pro-life concerns about Amendment 2.
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
a blog stating actions speak more loudly than words. go figure.
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.
pfich319 said:
Thank you, Tim!
Pam
>