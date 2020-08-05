Nothing can stop it now, unless Mary does it. I can’t decide which of the two reasonable explanations for these results is scarier– massive vote fraud denying decent government, or people actually voting for the winning candidates.
Thinking about getting out? As Bob would say, “…it’s 36 hours past Judgement Day”
jbq2 said:
Really bad situation. St. Louis is “falling into the depths of “L”. From a Christian city on the banks of the Mississippi colonized by French blackrobes to an environment in the throes of anarchy. Kim Gardner, Sam Page, and Tishaura Jones are all three rank and file certified representatives of the devil and his agenda.
James Riederer said:
Evil always destroys itself.
Unfortunately, all of us suffer along.
I live across the State. We are well into the destruction too.
Two ,once pretty good cities, are no more.
Joe Stalin said:
The manufacturing of evidence and votes will continue until morale improves.
MLB is just an anagram of BLM.
War is peace. Bruce Jenner is a woman. Masks are the Solution.