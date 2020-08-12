I’ve read her for years, and though not always in agreement on all fronts, have always admired her moxie and her lack of giving a [fig] if you don’t like her saying what she believes to be true. And I finally, through her blog being the medium that made the Mazza thesis known to me, have become convinced of my own mind in the Benedict-is-still-pope follies.

So, thanks for that.

But I now want to thank her for her stalwart and unstinting defense of reality as it relates to the coronacold, particularly the satanic mask and lockdown scam, and where it is all headed. She obviously knows that absent Marian or other supernatural intervention, we are doomed and on the road to antichrist.

Ann’s sense of humor and unwillingness to live the lie gives me, and should give to you, confidence to live the real. You’re not alone. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!