I usually get in trouble when I go all Fan-boy on any Catholic blogger, but I’ll take my chances here. The truth bomb in her headline alone is spittake-worthy, but the post bears reading, too:

CDC reports that running around all day with a damn filthy rag over your blowhole that you manhandle three times per minute magnifies the Masonic Sniffles. People still capable of rational thought declare in unison: “NO SHIT.”