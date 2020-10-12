I usually get in trouble when I go all Fan-boy on any Catholic blogger, but I’ll take my chances here. The truth bomb in her headline alone is spittake-worthy, but the post bears reading, too:
CDC reports that running around all day with a damn filthy rag over your blowhole that you manhandle three times per minute magnifies the Masonic Sniffles. People still capable of rational thought declare in unison: “NO SHIT.”
urielangeli said:
There’s a fan club? How do I sign up for our local chapter?
jbq2 said:
As radically wild as this woman is in her writings, sadly, she makes a very valid point. We have all been reading graffiti instead of the “handwriting on the wall”. The overthrow of 2000 years of valid thought is just not acceptable. This is now year 5781 in the Jewish Masonic version of religious observance. Anno Domini is now no longer acceptable. —The Bergoglian Revolution is now all but over. The radical administration which has now been set in place largely influenced by homosexuals of the “tribe of McCarrick” are now doing “the mopping up and “sweeping out the trash”.and “burying the bodies in mass graves”. There has to be a divine intervention in the offing as prophesied in the Third Secret. So far, we have heard nary a whisper.
pfich319 said:
I’d like to invite her to dinner. My kind of woman!!
Pam
>
@txtradcatholic said:
LOL. I love her style. 😂🤣