Will President Trump have the courage to do it, and the means the succeed?

Most relevant question as the Supreme Court takes a giant dump on the Constitution.

One way or another, beep is going to get very real very soon. Either Trump defends this country against foreign attack, or we meekly slide into sniveling slavery.

Update: Scott Lively lays out the last option— his third, after the already failed Court challenge and extremely unlikely electoral college vote. Might make interesting reading.

Dear Mary, dear Mother of God, Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!!