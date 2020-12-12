But she will, never fear. Keep the faith. Whether we are still here when she does I cannot say.
Only She Can Help Us
12 Saturday Dec 2020
Posted Faith Matters, Our Lady, the chastisement, Truth, Western Civilization, RIPin
12 Saturday Dec 2020
Posted Faith Matters, Our Lady, the chastisement, Truth, Western Civilization, RIPin
But she will, never fear. Keep the faith. Whether we are still here when she does I cannot say.
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
a blog stating actions speak more loudly than words. go figure.
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.