By now you have no doubt read your share of the usual year-end roundups, giving the blow-by-blow of the horrors of 2020 and predictions for the future. Or perhaps the 10 greatest (or worst) moments of 2020–that sort of thing.

Be that as it may, the one thing that evokes near universal agreement on the subject is the proposition that 2020 has been a horrible year.

But pardon, gentles all, if I reluctantly rise to defend this horrible year. I do not say that the year was not difficult. I do not say the year did not mark a definitive crisis in human civilization. It was, and did.

But to me, the Year of Our Lord 2020 was to the secular world what 2013 was to the Church: the Year the Illusions Died.

Recall 2013 and the shocking putative abdication of Pope Benedict XVI. Remember the Reform of the Reform-ers? I think there about five of those guys left. Remember the conservative novus ordo-ists? Maybe double the number. No, friends, the shepherd was struck and lots of sheep fled. Though some won’t say it so boldly, there really is only one game in town. Tradition. Meaning Sacred Tradition, the traditional expressions of the faith, of the liturgy, and of that glorious and difficult state of “being Catholic”. Those who were thought solid, but were left to defend the actions of Bergoglio, faced existential crisis. Those who claimed the be conservative or traditional Catholics who stuck with defending him were reduced to empty formalism at best, and heresy and schism at worst. Those who really loved the kind of teachings and, ahem, administrative genius, of Bergoglio no longer cared to be outed as embracing heresy and schism.

Yes, 2013 was horrible, but at least it caused all masks to be dropped. One can see the truth clearly if one wants to see it. You can see the choice between the Church and the anti-church.

Fast forward to 2020. We went from the illusion of conservative GOPers, of principled “liberals”, to the point where we now yawn at the death of the First Amendment, the extinction of the franchise, the communist takeover of the economy. We stand weakly by while two-bit tyrants take control of local po-dunk towns, of counties, and even of whole states. All done in the name of protecting against a (perhaps) more virulent seasonal cold. No uprising. Nothing. Just a bunch of soyboy, effeminate men without chests, and a nation’s worth of harpy Karens.

But still, pardon the expression, the masks are actually off. One can see if you hold to reality. They literally can SEE YOUR FACE. They see if you go to the store, have friends over, go to a restaurant– OR GO TO CHURCH.

Your Bishops, your political leaders, your educators, your law enforcement officers, your judiciary: what have they done to protect you from the wolves? Anything? Are they weak? Or worse, have they been complicit?

No more illusions. The people who run this game control most of the countries, economies, religions, educational systems and nearly everything. But not yet everything.

The truth is there to see, and the illusions are gone. Looking around, I don’t like our chances, but when our chances include Christ and His Holy Mother, I would say we are not out by a long shot. The Catholic faith will exist to the end of time. The true Church is indefectible and triumphant. Now is the time to choose. But we at least see the choice. No illusions.

Thanks to the Providence of God, Who chose this year, we are thankful that in the Year of Our Lord 2020, we have been given this great gift. We see reality more clearly, with fewer obstacles in the way.

Pray for victory, but it is our charge to fight the good fight regardless of the immediate results.

A very happy New Year to you and yours. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us.