First, and most importantly, I want to wish you all a very Happy and Blessed Epiphany of Our Lord. The One and Only Savior of the World first manifested the glory of His identity and mission today. If you have not already assisted at Mass today, there is a Solemn High Mass at St. Francis de Sales Oratory this evening at 6:30pm.

Lots of other epiphanies this 6th day of January A.D. 2021. Lots being revealed in Washington DC. If you thought we had a ton of allies in the GOP, well, that mistake has been made manifest today. If you think people aren’t angry about the stolen election, that mistake is being made manifest today.

But leave it to the great Chris Ferrara to make the entire covid scamdemic, with all its works and pomps, manifest. And particularly to make our faces manifest again, by ditching those stupid submission masks. Ferrara has written against this scam before, but this one is the must read of must reads. He uncovers the legal, the constitutional, the geopolitical and the scientific lies of what is essentially a false religion.

When will people stand up? Catholics? To quote Creepy China Joe, “Come on, man!”