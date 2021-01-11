I can’t begin to express the gratitude that I feel towards all the readers over the years, old and new, friend and frenemy, who have found this blog useful, funny, informative, or inspirational in some way. So I’ll just say thank you. Thank you. Each and all of you, from the bottom of my heart. I have prayed for you, I will continue to pray for you. Please pray for me.
Started just about 14 years ago with the purpose of promoting the Traditional Mass, defending the Catholic Faith, standing up for Cardinal Burke and the other few faithful shepherds, and just having fun expressing my thoughts about our beautiful faith, the blog’s most useful days are long gone. As Bob Dylan says so well, “The party’s over, and there’s less and less to say.” I’m all used up, creatively.
This doesn’t mean that I will never blog again. I may. If I do, I will try to make the site known as well as I can. From a high of more than a thousand unique visitors on a normal day several years ago, it is more like fifty a day now, so it shouldn’t be hard to make any new blogging effort as “well” known. Who knows? I may be finally down to my proverbial “7 readers” by now. No matter. Thank you all.
Whatever times come, stay strong in the faith. Keep close to Christ and especially to our Mother, Mary. I pray God that we all will be faithful to the end. Nothing matters except Christ. He is the Savior. He is the Victor. We know how this ends.
I pray that we all meet in the Heavenly Kingdom in God’s good time. Farewell.
Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!
And, as you undoubtedly would have guessed, I will end with some wisdom from Bob Dylan:
@txtradcatholic said:
God bless you and yours, Timman. You will be missed. But better, I suppose, that you fold the tent voluntarily than be shut down by the new Commissars.
I feel a strong sense of melancholy right now, for many reasons that need no explanation here. Trying to turn toward Our Lord and Our Lady for an injection of joy in the eternal Truth we have been given by His grace. Let’s all keep praying for one another, and as they say in the Infantry, “Stay frosty!”
thetimman said:
Thank you. I appreciate your kind words. The communion of saints is real. We are all united in Christ. I’ll follow your blog, if it helps! Look for comments there. Pax et bonum.
RJH said:
Your blog was a great connection for me to my hometown, which I have been away from for 20 years. I have enjoyed and valued your insights, as your blogged moved over here as well. Thanks fo 14 years of great blogging. You and your family will be in my prayers. Catholic Movie Guy done too?
thetimman said:
You can ask him, but I think so. I don’t think I am done for good, assuming I live. But I was reading old posts today from about ten years ago, and I was struck by how much the joy I had in writing came out in the blog. The variety and quality of topics— personal, devotional, topical, humorous, and the relevant commentary— it made me realize I did so much better, and can do so much better. I am going to take care of my family first, and reflect a bit. I now think I might come back with a more personal and faith-first blog, either under the same name or a different one to reflect the focus. I don’t know. Frank at Canon212 has graciously agreed to make such a new effort known, and we can go from there. Whether it is a year, or a month, or a day from now, I cannot say. But I am thinking more clearly now. There are things I am willing to go to the scaffold for— primarily and principally, Our Lord Jesus Christ, if God gives me the grace. But I need time for reflection and prudence on other matters.
Thank you for your prayers. May Our Lady bless and protect you and yours.
mortiz356 said:
God bless!!!