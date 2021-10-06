“Is our situation comparable to the fall of Rome?”
No, in Rome they had good roads.
06 Wednesday Oct 2021
Posted the real, we’re beepedin
“Is our situation comparable to the fall of Rome?”
No, in Rome they had good roads.
The greatest WordPress.com site in all the land!
Because Catholics Like Movies Too
a blog stating actions speak more loudly than words. go figure.
Addicted to travel, not the tour groups.
The Blog with Less and Less to Say
Unabashedly Catholic News and Views
WordPress.com is the best place for your personal blog or business site.
Richard Malcolm said:
I’ve long thought that the real analogy of Rome to America today is not the fall of the Empire, but the fall of the Republic.
Of course, our coming Empire won’t be nearly so benign as that of the Caesars.
thetimman said:
To me the Fall of the Republic occurred in the War of Northern Aggression, and this is the empire. Shifting to a globally run one around, let’s say, 11/22/63