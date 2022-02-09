Many such articles have been written, but this one over at Lew Rockwell is as good as any. Read the whole thing, but here is an excerpt:

Do you see how the globalists’ narratives keep collapsing one after another?

It was under the guise of their false narratives that the global elites have terrorized the populations, siphoned wealth from the middle class and small business, crashed the economy and ruined countless lives. They have destroyed lives by bankrupting people financially, psychologically and by their deadly injections which have already killed hundreds of thousands across the world. Tragically, the list of victims will only grow in the months and years ahead as the onerous spike proteins which the vaccinators injected into people’s bodies continue wreaking their havoc.

Many people had been so terrorized and confused by their rulers’ lies that they were unable to grasp what was happening. Now, however, they are increasingly waking up and rising in protest. These are, of course, the same people whom the elitists like Trudeau call racists, misogynists, Nazis, conspiracy theorists, etc.

Undeterred by the Covid-vaccinal disaster they have wrought, the elitists are in the process of moving on to another narrative under which they hope to continue their regime of self-enrichment and oppression.

Consider this recent headline from The Hill:

Coming soon: Climate lockdowns?

So no we are apparently in transition from one “emergency” to another.

The man-made climate change narrative, however, is about as true as the Covid and the vaccine ones.

Not surprisingly, Justin Trudeau is a great enthusiast of fighting climate change.

So please prepare for your next lockdown. This one will be in the name of saving the Earth’s climate for future generations.

And guess what the objectors will be called?

They will be “the small radical fringe” holding “unacceptable views.” After all only misogynists, Nazis and conspiracy theorists could ever believe that the Earth’s climate must never change.

But what about all the ice ages and periods of great warmth that alternated on this Earth long before man built his first chimney stack?

Be quiet you racist! Shut up and go into lockdown!

Of this we can be sure: Justin Trudeau and his friends will be at it until the people of the world rise and give them the boot.

Let’s hope the Canadian truckers stay in Ottawa until he goes.

And let’s hope that truckers of other nations will do the same in their lands. The global movement is gaining traction even as we speak.

May the truckers and people of the world unite to throw off the shackles hoisted upon us by the globalists of Trudeau’s ilk.