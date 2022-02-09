That is, to tiptoe around the elephant in the room and sort-of try to be Catholic without offending any modernists or actually addressing the cause of the problem.

The Register cites that the interpretation of Traditiones Custodes by the Roche in the dubious dubia (tm Fr. Z) might be problematic in its legality due to process concerns……..yawn.

Sorry, I nodded off a bit there. I’m back now. Let me respond to the Register:

ANTIPOPE.

ANTI.

POPE.

ANTIPOPE!!!

Could an antipope EVER have the authority to limit, let alone abrogate, THE MASS?

The elephant. There he is. Isn’t it worth al least a very thorough investigation?

When will anyone DO anything?