09 Wednesday Feb 2022
Aqua said:
I have never seen, in my long life, a Canadian express emotion beyond the level of a chuckle or a smile or a “too bad, eh?”.
Canadians are now primal. This is new. This is now normal.
There is no going back from this, Crime Minister Justine Castro. You WILL deal with this, because it simple is a fact. From what I’ve seen, you are walking on a very, very thin line. Do not do what your father did in Cuba. Canada is not Cuba. Canada is awake and prepared to defend themselves from tyranny.
What I have seen is not mere political opinion but primal rage, cold anger – the good kind that controls the emotions – that demands a response from the Hunger Games government that only now is aware of the masses that have arrived at their gates.
Aqua said:
This man, former RCMP Officer giving his video testimony of resignation, is a Canadian in full – as I describe how I’ve always known them.
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/calgary-police-officer-apologizes-to-the-people/
Unfortunately in Canada, as in America, the regime is actively purging people like this because the qualities that make him so special to the citizens he serves and protects are the precise qualities that make him detrimental to the regime. He doesn’t want to be a thug. The regime needs thugs. He will be replaced by those willing to follow violent orders.
“Serve and protect” takes on a whole new meaning under an illegitimate regime: “serve and protect the regime” against the unwilling it oppresses.
Brave man. May his tribe increase – in his nation and around the world.
Aqua said:
Last one … best example of true Canadian humor.
Aqua said:
Notice – the final frame of the video … a ball of freedom loving Canadians that to me, the way it is framed, resembles the Covid microbe; except, unlike Covid and the Branch Covidians who worship it, which enslaved us, this is the freedom microbe. This is the antidote to slavery and bigotry and tyranny – freedom centered around love of our country and our fellow citizens; politicians who do not love Canada, leave Canada.
Next – America.
Aqua said:
Sorry for cluttering up your board with my stuff … but my goodness! I have not seen anything like this in my life – coming from Canadian Canucks.
https://rumble.com/vu2ojx-the-great-canadian-freedom-convoy.html
They’re on fire, leading the world. Well done, neighbors to the north!